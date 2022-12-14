Overview: Some of the major cities and towns to be covered will include; Jinja, Mbale, Soroti, Busia, Lira, Nebbi, Arua, Kasese, Hoima, Fort Portal, Mbarara, Luweero, Masaka, Wakiso and Kampala, among others.

Event: Regional Cycling Competition

Regional Cycling Competition Duration : April to September 2023

: April to September 2023 Categories : Sport Bikes, Ordinary Bikes, Special Cluster (Women, Children, Aged & Disabled)

: Sport Bikes, Ordinary Bikes, Special Cluster (Women, Children, Aged & Disabled) Venues: To be held in different regions (Central, East, North, West Nile and Western).

The Uganda National Cultural Centre (UNCC) in conjunction with the TUUP Cultural Development Initiative has confirmed a nation-wide bike cycling competition come 2023 (April to September).

The development was communicated during a media briefing at the National Theatre in Kampala on Tuesday, 13th December 2022.

The briefing was graced by Francis Peter Ojede, the Executive Director of UNCC, flanked by the chairman of TUUP cultural development initiative, cultural leaders and sponsors’ representatives.

Francis Peter Ojede (right) joined by Mathias Lukwago during the press conference at National Theatre | Credit: David Isabirye

The main objective of the 2023 bike cycling competition organized by UNCC and TUUP is to develop cycling talents among the youth, women and special groups as disabled, promote culture and chiefdoms, tourism, conserve the environment (tree planting and dissemination of information about climate). This is the first of its kind in Uganda. We shall plant trees wherever the competition will be held in the different corners of the country in partnership with NEMA and National Forestry Authority (NFA). Francis Peter Ojede, Executive Director – Uganda National Cultural Centre

UNCC and TUUP joint press conference to announce the regional cycling competition

According to Lukwago, the event will be spread across the year between April to September 2023, with each region hosting a circuit, commencing with the Eastern region.

The 2023 regional Cycling competition will be held by all the regions of Uganda between April to September 2023. In each region, the event will be held for two days. There are 19 selected major cities and towns where this competition will be held before the grand finale in Kampala city.

Some of the major cities and towns to be covered will include; Jinja, Mbale, Soroti, Busia, Lira, Nebbi, Arua, Kasese, Hoima, Fort Portal, Mbarara, Luweero, Masaka, Wakiso and Kampala, among others.

During the competitions, there will also be cultural performances with local troops showcasing their diversity.

Cyclists during a road event in Western Uganda

Categories:

There are different categories where the competitors will be engaged ranging from the professional (sport) bikes, ordinary bikes and special cluster (Women and disabled persons).

The professional riders will cover a total distance of 120 KM, 50 KM for ordinary bikes and the special category (women carrying pots), older people and disabled will go for 1 KM.

Key partners:

Uganda National Cultural Centre (UNCC) and TUUP Cultural Development Initiative are the lead partners.

Others include Mukuru International Money Services, Rotary Club of Konge Lukuli, Brand Hero, J1 Hype Lounge – Buloba Kasero, Baclo Bike, NEMA, National Forestry Authority (NFA) among others.

Group photo of the officials organizing the first ever regional cycling competition in Uganda | Credit: David Isabirye

There will be rewards (certificates, prizes, money and trophies) to the outstanding performers.

Registration will be held at the Uganda Cultural Centre (UNCC) head offices (located at National Theatre, Kampala) and a yet to be confirmed on-line portal.

A mega launch has been set for March 2023 (on a date yet to be communicated).