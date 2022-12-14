Victoria Pearls celebrate victory

Match Summary: Uganda W vs Qatar W

  • Qatar 54 All out
  • Uganda 55/3
  • Uganda won by 7 wickets

Victoria Pearls picked their second win against Qatar at the Kenya Women’s T20 Tournament in Nairobi.

The second win came on the back of an 8-wicket win against Kenya on an opening day.

Uganda won the toss and elected to field first. Player of the Game Irene Alumo put on the chokehold (3/3) in her quota of four overs.

She got support from the rest of the group with Consy Aweko (2/13) and Sarah Akiteng (2/7) coming in handy as the middle east side finished on 54.

Victoria Pearls team in Kenya

For the second game in a row Kevin Awino (21 not out) carried her bat as Uganda knocked off the required inside 10 overs with Vice Captain Janet Mbabazi (23) chipping in with a handy knock.

It’s the second win for Uganda in the tournament.

