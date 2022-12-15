Overview: France will now take on Latin Americans Argentina during the final on Sunday, 18th December 2022.

FIFA World Cup 2022:

Semifinal 2: France 2-0 Morocco

France Morocco Semifinal 1: Argentina 3-0 Croatia

France will face Argentina in the dream final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, 18th December at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar.

An early goal from left back Theo Hernandez and a late strike by substitute Randal Kolo Muani capped a second successive final for Didier Deschamps’ coached side at the Al Bayt stadium on Wednesday night.

Hernandez volleyed home the opener as early as the 5th minute past impressive goalkeeper Yassine Bonnou.

Olivier Giroud was denied by the post towards the end of the first half as France rallied to kill off the game.

With 11 minutes to play, Kolo who had replaced Giroud scored the match-winner after Kylian Mbappe’s deflected shot.

It took Kolo 44 seconds to score, becoming the fastest substitute to score in a FIFA World Cup game after Uruguay’s Richard Morales and Dannish Ebbe Sand.

The La Albiceleste had become the first country to book a slot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup final after a one-sided 3-0 win over Croatia 3-0.

Talisman and captain Lionel Messi scored one (a penalty) with a brace from Julian Alvarez.

On Saturday, Croatia faces off against Morocco during the third-place playoff match.

Lionel Messi and Kyalian Mbappe have both scored five goals to their names.