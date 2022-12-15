Match 3: Uganda W v Tanzania W

Match Summary:

Tanzania 73 all out

Uganda 74/4

Uganda won by 6 wickets

The Victoria Pearls finished the 1st round of the Kenya Women’s T20 Tournament unbeaten after defeating tournament favorites Tanzania by 6 wickets.

Uganda won the toss and elected to bowl 1st a decision that has been working for them from the two previous wins.

Irene Alumo who missed most of the international season for the Victoria Pearls this year put the brakes on immediately giving away just 9 runs in her 3 overs including a wicket.

The rest of the bowling kept it together as Sarah Akiteng (1/8) in 4 overs and Captain Consy Aweko (1/12) made sure the Tanzanians don’t get away as they were all out for just 73.

The chase never got off to an easy start for the Victoria Pearls as Proscovia Alako and Gloria Obukor came and went quickly but a 28-run partnership between Janet Mbabazi (17) and Kevin Awino (10) steadied the ship before Immaculate Nakisuyi (16) and Stephanie Nampiina (10) finished the job.

The win is the 1st for the Victoria Pearls against Tanzania in their last four meetings and comes at a high cost because of the ranking points that Uganda gets for defeating a higher-ranked side.

Tanzania is ranked 16th in the World while Uganda is ranked 20th. The girls take a break and will be back in action on Saturday against Tanzania in the morning.