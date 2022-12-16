Overview: USSSA capacity building programs ran co-currently across the entire country covering the entire country. Central region converged at Kibuli S.S, Eastern and North East at Amus College Bukedea, Mbarara High School hosted Western and Kitara regions as Northern and West Nile regions pitched camp at Dr Obote College in Lira.

The state minister of Education and Sports (Sports) Hon Peter Ogwang commended the executive of Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) upon the capacity building initiative.

Hon Peter Ogwang signs in the visitors’ book upon arrival at Kibuli Secondary School | Credit: USSSA

For starters, the USSSA capacity building programs ran co-currently across the entire country covering the entire country.

Central region converged at Kibuli S.S, Eastern and North East at Amus College Bukedea, Mbarara High School hosted Western and Kitara regions as Northern and West Nile regions pitched camp at Dr Obote College in Lira.

Ogwang, also the member of parliament for Ngariam county in Katakwi District made the revelation at Kibuli Secondary School during as he graced the official opening ceremony of the USSSA nation-wide capacity building programe.

Aminah Babirye (in white) with the media class at the USSSA capacity building

I want to commend Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) for this capacity building programe. Teachers play an important role in the development of sports. They promote discipline, mutual respect. This capacity building workshop across the country will provide build skills and knowledge, critical thinking, making career choices. This is Intellectual capital. The Government of Uganda is committed towards sports development through the Ministry of Education and Sports. We are providing a new circculum with physical education, develop sports infrastructure (Akii Bua, Buhinga, Mandela NS, Treyet), review of national physical education policy. Let us recognize the power of sports. What has been lacking is what I am witnessing now. Peter Ogwang, State Minister of Sports

USSSA Basketball class at the Capacity Building workshop

He also hinted about the Shs 40,000,000 package that Government sends to each district every year that is meant to develop sports which should be put into good use.

Hon. Ogwang commended the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) for being the golden federation that has produced most medals at the international stage and challenged the rest of the federations and sports associations to follow suit.

Justus Mugisha, president of USSSA elucidated that the capacity building program is intended to prepare the sportsmen and women as they are still young.

We are preparing sportsmen when they are still young. Sports is an industry where the main player is the athlete. There are also officiating officials. We are training young students for empowerment. This is a nation-wide program. Justus Mugisha, president of USSSA

Peter Ogwang (extreme left) arrives at Kibuli SS | Credit: USSSA

The chief instructor Ronnie Kalema, also an executive committee member at Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) highlighted that the capacity building will professionalize the sports industry.

“We are delivering capacity building education to the younger generation. The future belongs to this generation that is going to professionalize the industry of sports in this country” Kalema revealed.

The capacity building involves athletics, volleyball, basketball, netball, handball, football in the dockets of administration, coaching, refereeing and media.

The students were engaged in theory and practical sessions with certificates of participation awarded.

Uganda Netball team head coach Fred Mugerwa during a capacity building theory class session for Netball