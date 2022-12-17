Overview: The kids connect golf tournament is an enormous juniors event aimed at bringing children together to enjoy the game of golf, network, establish lifelong friendships, and sharing of an extensive spectrum of experiences in academics, golf, and all the inherent values of the game of golf.

2022 Uganda Kids Connect Golf Tournament:

Overall Winners:

Boys : Simon Businge

: Simon Businge Girls: Guma Ravina

The 2022 Uganda Kids Connect Golf championship was successfully held at the Tooro Golf Club in Fort Portal city on Friday, 16th December.

Simon Businge, 17 and 14-year-old Guma Ravina were crowned as the overall boy and girl’s winners respectively.

Clive Catly handing over a trophy to Simon Businge

Businge, a student of AFRIYEA Golf academy Uganda returned 71.

He beat off his closet rival Edward Rubongoya to win the coveted prize.

On the other hand, Guma, a primary seven pupil from Buhinga primary school was the best girl.

Jill Pinda handing over a trophy, certificate and trophy to Ravina Guma (right)

Guests at the Kids Connect prize giving ceremony

This was the second time that the Uganda Kids connect golf tournament was being held, organized by AFRIYEA Golf Academy Uganda.

The kids connect golf tournament is an enormous juniors event aimed at bringing children together to enjoy the game of golf, network, establish lifelong friendships, and sharing of an extensive spectrum of experiences in academics, golf, and all the inherent values of the game of golf.

The tournament is also looked at as a good opportunity for holidaymakers to play golf whilst staying from watching television, unnecessary visits, and other temptations for children.

George Kituku handing over a trophy, prize and certificate to Damian Asiimwe

Sponsors & Partners:

AFRIYEA Golf Academy Uganda, GEMS International, African Heritage Ambassador Hope Cissy and Tooro Fashion spot were the key sponsors.

Hope from the African Heritage and Ronald Kwikiriza from GEMS International noted that they were very happy to sponsor this formidable program that is not only helping kids to discover their golf talents but also teaching children life lessons, environmental sustainability, and it underpins the virtue of education among the youths.

Clive Catly, the chief guest commended the work of the academy in promoting the talent of golf among the children.

Floral Ihunde handing over a prize to Shatel Nsemere

Saul Kusemererwa handing over a trophy, certificate and Prize to the Thaddeus Byaruhanga

Saul Kusemererwa, a general manager at Mpanga Tea reached a voice to the children to use the opportunity of golf to be creative, innovative, and problem solvers because the game of golf is a clear example of human life by relating the good and bad decision in the game.

Kusemererwa committed to being a co-sponsor of the next kid’s event.

Queen Collins presents a medal to Mark

CEO of FINA MEDICAL University Victor Kalenzi marking remarks and promise to partners

Victor Kalenzi, the CEO of Fins medical university and Hospital expressed gratitude for seeing a generation of young players given the opportunity to showcase their talents.

Kalenzi promised to inaugurate a strategic partnership between the AFRIYEA Golf academy and the Medical University to promote the talent of golf in the region.

The tournament had participation of children players ranging from 4 years – 18 years of all abilities and gender.