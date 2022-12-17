Event: Batball Open Nile Edition Day One

Venue: Jinja SS Cricket Oval

Summary of Day One Games

Buutu Vs Empungu

Buutu 90/5 in 10 overs

Empungu 55/4 in 10 overs

Buutu won by 35 runs

Amakubi Vs Amakokotazi

Amakubi 63/5 in 10 overs

Amakokotazi 64/4 in 10 overs

Amakokotazi won by 6 wickets

Buutu Vs Amakokotazi

Buutu 71/5 in 10 overs

Amakokotazi 47/4 in 10 overs

Buutu won by 24 runs

Empungu Vs Amakubi

Empugu 49/7 in 10 overs

Amakubi 52/3 in 7.3 overs

Amakubi won y 7 wickets

Amakubi Vs Buutu

Amakubi 58/4 in 10 overs

Buutu 62/4 in 8.1 overs

Buutu won by 6 wickets

After successfully hosting the 1st Bat Ball regional tournament in Soroti City last weekend, the second tournament was hosted by Jinja City at the Jinja SSS Oval.

The second tournament was locally organized by the Jinja Association of Cricket Clubs (JACC) and as has been the norm for each tournament to support a local social cause, the Nile edition has been about the ending of teenage pregnancies in the Nile region.

The Nile edition had four teams featuring in it, Buutu, Amakubi, Amakokotazi, and Empungu battling for bragging rights over the two days of action.

The games were played on a T10 format and were available to the World via a live stream on Batball.TV.

Aggressiveness and passion were some of the key factors that headlined most of the games that were played with a number of good strikes from the players.

Buutu was the better team of day one, as they went on to win all their three games of the day.

Buutu currently tops the table of four and their phenomenal performance earned them an automatic qualification to the finals that will be played on Sunday 18th December 2022.

Amakokotazi, Amakubi, and Empungu also have a chance to meet Buutu at the finals as there will be playoff games that shall determine who joins Buutu at the finals.

Four games shall be played tomorrow to complete the tournament fixture with the best 16 players from the tournament earning a big chance to represent the region at Batball X next year.

There will be more to play and fight for as Batball Open Nile Edition takes the final day tomorrow.