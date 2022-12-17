Event: Batball Open Nile Edition Day One
Venue: Jinja SS Cricket Oval
Summary of Day One Games
Buutu Vs Empungu
Buutu 90/5 in 10 overs
Empungu 55/4 in 10 overs
Buutu won by 35 runs
Amakubi Vs Amakokotazi
Amakubi 63/5 in 10 overs
Amakokotazi 64/4 in 10 overs
Amakokotazi won by 6 wickets
Buutu Vs Amakokotazi
Buutu 71/5 in 10 overs
Amakokotazi 47/4 in 10 overs
Buutu won by 24 runs
Empungu Vs Amakubi
Empugu 49/7 in 10 overs
Amakubi 52/3 in 7.3 overs
Amakubi won y 7 wickets
Amakubi Vs Buutu
Amakubi 58/4 in 10 overs
Buutu 62/4 in 8.1 overs
Buutu won by 6 wickets
After successfully hosting the 1st Bat Ball regional tournament in Soroti City last weekend, the second tournament was hosted by Jinja City at the Jinja SSS Oval.
The second tournament was locally organized by the Jinja Association of Cricket Clubs (JACC) and as has been the norm for each tournament to support a local social cause, the Nile edition has been about the ending of teenage pregnancies in the Nile region.
The Nile edition had four teams featuring in it, Buutu, Amakubi, Amakokotazi, and Empungu battling for bragging rights over the two days of action.
The games were played on a T10 format and were available to the World via a live stream on Batball.TV.
Aggressiveness and passion were some of the key factors that headlined most of the games that were played with a number of good strikes from the players.
Buutu was the better team of day one, as they went on to win all their three games of the day.
Buutu currently tops the table of four and their phenomenal performance earned them an automatic qualification to the finals that will be played on Sunday 18th December 2022.
Amakokotazi, Amakubi, and Empungu also have a chance to meet Buutu at the finals as there will be playoff games that shall determine who joins Buutu at the finals.
Four games shall be played tomorrow to complete the tournament fixture with the best 16 players from the tournament earning a big chance to represent the region at Batball X next year.
There will be more to play and fight for as Batball Open Nile Edition takes the final day tomorrow.