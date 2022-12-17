Match 4: Uganda W v Tanzania

Tanzania 116/8

Uganda 102/8

Tanzania won by 12 runs

The Victoria Pearls lost their 1st match at the Kenya Women’s T20I tournament going down by 12 runs against Tanzania.

Uganda won the toss and elected to bowl 1st. Victoria Pearls have dominated the last three wins because of their opening bowling combination of Irene Alumo and Evelyn Anyipo.

Once they were put off their lines today, Tanzania was able to grow into the game eventually finishing on 116.

In ladies’ cricket especially against sides that are evenly matched anything over 100 is more or less the winning runs.

In the chase, Uganda lost the steady Kevin Awino very early but Janet Mbabazi (33) got a promotion to number 3 and held the Uganda innings together for most of the innings.

However, Uganda kept losing wickets and this led the asking rate to keep going up. Rita Musamali (24) provided some flashes with the blade down the order but in the end, Uganda was short by 12 runs.

Uganda lost by 12 runs and will blame themselves for gifting Tanzania 16 extras which in the end made the difference.

The Victoria Pearls will also have to rethink the idea of batting second, apart from Captain Consy Aweko batting at number 9 none of the other batters has a strike rate over 90, which means that any challenging total will be a big task for them to chase down.

The Victoria Pearls will be in action tomorrow as they take old enemy Kenya. The winner of this clash will be sure to play in the final.