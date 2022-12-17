Result

Vipers 2-1 BUL

Cromwell Rothomio opened his Vipers’ account with a winner as the Venoms beat BUL 2-1 at Kitende to move within two points of leaders KCCA.

Milton Karisa had scored to draw the game level after Karim Ndugwa had put the visitors in the lead with a wonder strike.

Ndugwa gave the Jinja based side a 16th minute lead with a well taken goal from over 35 yards looping the ball over the advancing Fabien Mutombora after a flick by Ibrahim Nsimbe.

But the lead lasted six minutes as Karisa punished his former paymasters capitalising on a rebound from Saidi Keni as he parried Bright Anukani shot into his path.

Rwothomio then won it in the 34th minute from close range when he finished past Keni after being teed up by Anukani.

At the start of the second half, Vipers missed an opportunity to extend lead when Anukani missed a penalty after Hilary Onek was adjudged to have pushed Karisa in the area.

Rwothomio could have had a hat-trick but missed two other opportunities while Karisa had his effort saved by Keni.

At the opposite end, Ivan Wani’s low cross met no one with Mutombora beaten.

In the end, Vipers held on to win all points that take them to 27 points, just two behind KCCA who beat Busoga United on Friday with one game in the first round to play.