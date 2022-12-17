Overview: Organized by the Lira City Elites Club, the Lira Corporate gala commenced on the 28th August and climaxed on 11th December 2022 with football as well as Tug of war competitions.

The 2022 Lira Corporate Gala season awards will officially bring down the curtains for the competition that lured the corporate entities in Lira city.

Organized by the Lira City Elites Club, the Lira Corporate gala commenced on the 28th August and climaxed on 11th December 2022 with football as well as Tug of war competitions.

The awards will witness different personalities and teams rewarded for excellence.

102.4 Dokolo FM won the grueling football competition as Nile Breweries Limited was successful in the Tug of war event.

Allan Kunde of Lira Regional Referral Hospital is assured of the top scorers’ gong.

102.4 Dokolo FM team

Nominees:

A number of personalities have been nominated in the different categories.

The goalkeeper of the season cluster has Barnabas Okadapao (Lira Regional Referal Hospital), Andrew Omara (KCB Bank) and Owen Matte (WATU)

For the most outstanding female player of the season; the nomination has Linda Apio (Lira Regional Referral Hospital), Esther Abu (Nile Breweries Limited) and Dokolo FM’s Teopista Akello.

Celebrations after Tug of war in the 2022 Lira Corporate League

The nominees for the Most valuable player of the season are Samanya Shafiq (Coca Cola), Allan Kundee (Lira Regional Referral Hospital) and Hashim Khalil Twalib (Dokolo FM)

Coach of the season category has Emmanuel Ocen (Lira Regional Refeeral Hospital), Innocent Omara (Dokolo FM) and Tony Gigs (Palmerias).

Fair Play Team of the season will go to Prisons, Palmerias or Lira Regional Referral Hospital.

Most disciplined team of the season category entails Watu, Prisons and Palmerias.

Watu, Nile Breweries Limited and KCB Bank are veying for the smartest team of the season award.

The most vibrant fan of the season nominees include; Sandra, Diplo and Fastino.

Blood Donation drive during the 2022 Lira Corporate League

A couple of other announcements will be made at the gala as the Lira Corporate Gala Best VII and the overall winner.

The Lira Corporate Gala was initiated basing on the mission of; “Bringing companies together through sports and other social responsibilities towards community development” and the vision; “Development through corporate togetherness”.

The aims of this gala entail joint marketing, joint corporate and social responsibility, corporate gala and joint corporate dinners.

A female fan during the 2022 Lira Corporate Gala

Nominations:

Football winning team of the season: 102.4 Dokolo FM

Tag of war winning team of the season: Nile Breweries Limited

Top Goal scorer of the season:

Allan Kunde (Lira Regional Referral Hospital)

Goalkeeper of the season:

Barnabas Okadapao (Lira Regional Referral Hospital)

Andrew Omara (KCB Bank)

Owen Matte (WATU)

Female player of the season:

Linda Apio (Lira Regional Refereal Hospital)

Esther Abu (Nile Breweries Limited)

Teopista Akello (Dokolo FM)

Most valuable player of the season:

Shafiq Samanya (Coca Cola)

Allan Kundee (Lira Regional Referral Hospital)

Hashim Khalil Twalib (Dokolo FM)

Coach of the season:

Emmanuel Ocen (Lira Regional Referral Hospital)

Innocent Omara (Dokolo FM)

Tony Gigs (Palmerias)

Fair Play Team of the season:

Prisons

Palmerias

Lira Regional Referral Hospital

Most disciplined team of the season:

Watu

Prisons

Palmerias

Smartest team of the season

Watu

Nile Breweries Limited

KCB Bank

Most vibrant fan of the season:

Sandra

Diplo

Fastino

Lira Corporate Gala Best VII (Announcement to be made)

Lira corporate gala winner of the season (Announcement to be made)