Match 6: Uganda v Tanzania

Match Summary:

Uganda 107/9

Tanzania 105/9

Uganda won by 2 runs

Joseph Baguma had a daunting task of defending 16 runs from the final, the usually cool operator had been picked out as the bowler to take on by Tanzania.

From his three overs he had travelled for 33, the gamble by Brian Masaba nearly back fired as Mohammad Yunusu Sefu scored 3 back to back boundaries.

On the 5th ball of the over Kenneth Waiswa gathered a drive down to long off and his decision to throw at the keepers end which was the longer side won the game for Uganda.

Yunusu was caught out of his ground which meant the final man Maurice Yalinde would be the one one strike.

He was never going to get the boundary Tanzania needed to inflict defeat on Uganda, the Cricket Cranes getting out jail in a seesaw game that might have come at a cost.

Roger Mukasa scored 41 but most of it on one leg and he limped off after being dismissed. He might be touch and go for the double header tomorrow.

Uganda won the toss and elected to bat in a short 15 over match but they failed to engage second gear limping to 107/9.

The top and middle failing to hold with late flourishes from Cosmas Kyewuta (13) and Brian Masaba (13) getting them to a respectable total.

The script to the chase was torn inside the 1st over with their tailsman Ivan Suleiman brilliantly run out by Kenneth Waiswa and then Frank Nsubuga picked up a wicket as well and by the third over the coastal team was 5/4.

Everything looked dead and buried until Amal Rajeevan decided to take matters into his own hands.

He found able partners in Ally Kimote (15) and Mohammad Yunusu (22) as they ensured they took the game deep. However, it wasn’t meant to be as Uganda despite playing poorly on the day won the game.

Uganda got away with murder as they failed to put on a batting display and while Tanzania made a recovery from 5/4 to lose by 2 runs it was too much work in the end left for the bowlers to pick up the win.

Cosmas Kyewuta picked up the Man of Match award with a brilliant display of aggressive fast bowling that saw him pick up 4/5, his best career T20I figures.

A performance Uganda will want to quickly forget as they will have a double header tomorrow, they take on Rwanda in the morning and Tanzania in the afternoon.