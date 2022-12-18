Overview: The two overall winners (James O'Sullivan and Bridget Basiima) earned trophies and return air tickets to Johannesburg city in South Africa.

2022 Mug of Mugs Golf Championship:

Overall Winners:

Men : James O’Sullivan – 564 Nett

: James O’Sullivan – Women: Bridget Basiima – 559 Nett

Entebbe Club held the 2022 season ending championship on Saturday, 17th December at the lake side 18-hole facility.

Irish national James O’Sullivan and Bridget Basiima won the men and women respective overall crowns over 12 months of grueling golf.

The two winners earned trophies and return air tickets to Johannesburg city in South Africa.

O’Sullivan scored a cumulative total of 564 nett ahead of Peter Apell (572) and Charles Kabunga (581).

“I am humbled for this victory after over 10 months of consistent golf action. The company over the previous months has been welcoming and worth” O’Sullivan noted.

The different golfers show off the mugs won

Timothy Okanya (582), Paul Habyarimana (584), John Muchiri (585), James Eyul (586), Geoffrey Byamugisha (587), Patrick Ndase (587) and Peter Magona (587) completed the top ten positions.

On the other hand, Basiima scored a total of 559 nett scores in 11 rounds.

Jovia Tugume was second placed with a total of 569 nett over 12 rounds.

Rita Akot Apell came third with 575 nett and Maxi Byenkya was fourth overall with 590 nett.

Rita Akot Apell receives her mug

A golfer follows the flight of his ball in action

December 2022 Mug:

Meanwhile, the month of December 2022 mug was also held on the same day.

James Eyul (Handicap 14) was the over-al winner for the men with 67 nett score.

Robbins Mwehaire (Handicap 7) won the men group A with 67 Nett.

For group B, David Scanlon (Handicap 12) won with 67 Nett, a stroke better than Paul Kaheru (Handicap 18).

Llyod Busuulwa (Handicap 29) won group C with 71 nett, ahead of Richard Mugisha (Handicap 35) with 74 Nett.

Golfers watch the action on the course at Entebbe club

Ladies:

Maxi Byenkya (Handicap 17) won the ladies category with 67 Nett, three strokes ahead of Rita Akot Apell (Handicap 14) with 70 Nett.

Playing off handicap 19, Marin Ettienne won the seniors (55 Years +) category with 68 nett.

Keisha Kagoro reads the line

The guest winner was teenager Keisha Kagoro (Handicap 24) with 66 Nett.

The event was sponsored by Entebbe Club, MTN Uganda, Crown Beverages Limited and Uganda Airlines.

Golfers show off their mugs

A total of 121 golfers took part in the day-long championship that climaxed the golfing season at the 1901 founded Entebbe club.

Order of Merit (Top 10):

Men (Scores in Net):

1 – James O’Sullivan – 564

2 – Peter Apell – 572

3 – Charles Kabunga – 581

4 – Timothy Okanya – 582

5 – Paul Habyarimana – 584

6 – John Muchiri – 585

7 – James Eyul – 586

8- Geoffrey Byamugisha – 587

9 – Patrick Ndase – 587

10 – Peter Magona – 587

Women:

1 – Bridget Basiima – 559

2 – Jovia Tugume – 569

3 – Maxi Byenkya – 590

The meat station was on popular demand

Meat station was a well sought after place at the Grand mug of mugs

December 2022 Mug:

Men:

Overall Winner: James Eyul (Handicap 14) – 7 Nett

Winner Group A: Robbins Mwehaire (Handicap 7) – 67 Nett

Winner Group B: David Scanlon (Handicap 12) – 67 Nett

Runners up: Paul Kaheru (Handicap 18) – 68 ett

Winner Group C: Llyod Busuulwa (Handicap 29) – – 71 nett

Runners up: Richard Mugisha (Handicap 35) – 74 Nett

Ladies:

Winner: Maxi Byenkya (Handicap 17) – 67 Nett

Runners up: Rita Akot Apell (Handicap 14) – 70 Nett

Seniors (55 Years +):

Winner: Marin Ettinne (Handicap 19) – 68 Nett

