It was such a thrilling climax to the 2022 rugby season during the Uganda Cup finals.

The women’s final was decided in the last play while the men’s went into extra time. That’s how nailbiting it was at the Namate Works Grounds in Entebbe on Saturday afternoon.

Avengers claimed the second edition of the women’s cup in their backyard while Heathens clinched their first men’s cup in six years.

Both teams, wearing yellow kits, had to snatch the cups from the grasp of their opponents Thunderbirds and Stanbic Black Pirates respectively.

In the last play, Avengers struck a match-winning penalty to win 18-16 and stun defending champions Thunderbirds.

It was all joy at the Namate grounds in Entebbe as Avengers dethroned defending champions Thunderbirds in the Rwenzori Uganda Cup 2022.

Heathens narrowly survived losing the final in the last play as Pirates’ match-winning conversion hit the crossbar and bounced back into the playing field. The two tied 14-14 which necessitated an extra thirty minutes of play.

But the now-twelve-time champions split the uprights twice, including a drop goal from man-of-the-match Joseph Oyet in extra time to win by 20-14.

Avengers and Heathens received an equal UGX 4 million prize money kitty from title sponsors Rwenzori, a beverages manufacturer.

Impis retain Uganda Cup Shield

Impis Rugby Club beat Warriors 31-10 in the Shield final to retain their title for a second successive season. The Makerere-based club received UGX 2 million as prize money.

The rugby year thus closes with three championships concluded, the highlight of which was Jinja Hippos’ first sevens series victory.