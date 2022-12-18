Match 5: Uganda W vs. Kenya W

Kenya 107/4

Uganda 112/4

Uganda won by 6 wickets

The Victoria Pearls timed their chase perfectly as they defeated hosts Kenya by 6 wickets to secure in the final of the tournament.

Uganda won the toss and elected to bowl first and they struggled to keep the Kenyan batters quiet until Captain Consy Aweko (1/21) and Sarah Akiteng were brought into the attack and slowed things down.

The breakthrough wicket came via the runout and from thereon, Kenya failed to kick on to post a big total. The Ugandans just made sure they contain the batters and Kenya finished on 107/4 in their 20 overs.

In the chase, Gloria Obukor fell early but Kevin Awino (14) and Proscovia Alako (38) put together a good partnership with Alako the aggressor throughout took the game to Kenya.

Stephanie Nampiina (30) and Rita Musamali (20) finished off the game with at least 22 balls still left in the game.

It was a much better performance with the bat for Uganda as they won the derby bragging rights.

The win means that Uganda will be guaranteed of being in the final of the tournament, they have one round-robin game to complete against the whipping team Qatar. They will be playing Qatar tomorrow.