Match 7: Uganda vs. Tanzania

Uganda 132 all out

Tanzania 137/5

Tanzania won by 5 wickets

Match 8: Uganda vs. Rwanda

Rwanda 56 all out

Uganda 57/1

Uganda won by 9 wickets

Uganda dropped their first points at the Tri-Nation T20 tournament after losing by 5 wickets to Tanzania.

Uganda has been untidy in the last couple of games and got away with murder but this time Tanzania held its nerve to pick up a deserved win.

Uganda got off to a flyer with the bat Simon Ssesazi (35) taking 24 runs off the second over bowled by Riziki Kiseto and he found a partner in Kenneth Waiswa (16) whose cameo came off just 5 balls.

However, the departure of the two started the collapse for Uganda who were bowled out for only 132 in 17.4 overs leaving a whole lot of 14 balls unused in their innings.

In reply, Tanzania got stuck in quickly with Ivan Suleiman (29) the aggressor. Suleiman clipped the second over bowled by Cosmas Kyewuta for 14 to ease the pressure on Tanzania.

The breakthrough came when Tanzania had taken off 45 runs from required and despite Joseph Baguma’s heroics with the ball to try and drag the game back for Uganda, Ally Kimote (18 not out) and Salum Jumbe (12 not out) ensured the result for Tanzania.

The win was deserved for the Tanzanians who have come close in the last couple of games but were unable to close out the games.

Cricket Cranes vs Tanzania Cricket Cranes vs Tanzania action

In the afternoon, Uganda won the toss and unlike in the past, they decided to bowl first.

They back up this decision by cleaning up Rwanda cheaply for just 56. Henry Ssenyondo continued his good form with the ball in hand, picking up 3/14 in 4 overs.

Kenneth Waiswa (35 not out) came out with a blazing bat to knock off the required inside 6 overs for Uganda to finish in quick time.

The win means Uganda will need at least two wins to be able to win the Tri-Nation. They will be in action tomorrow against Rwanda in the afternoon.