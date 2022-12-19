Match 6: Uganda V v Qatar W

Match Summary:

Qatar 85/6

Uganda 86/3

Uganda won by 7 wickets

The Victoria Pearls picked up their 5th win at the Kenya Women’s T20 tournament against Qatar.

The win was only a formality for the ladies who had already booked their place in the final of the tournament.

Uganda continued with the trend of fielding 1st and Irene Alumo gave away only 8 runs in her quota of 4 with Janet Mbabazi (3/20) picking up the wickets.

Patricia Malemikia and Esther Iluko who have not had an opportunity to take the field for the previous four games were given a run out by the coach.

Esther Iluko (27 not out) gave a very good account of herself in the chase and she found a partner in Janet Mbabazi (34) with the latter putting in a fine Man of the Match performance that earned her the player of the match award.

Uganda will meet Kenya in the final after the hosts defeated Tanzania in their final group match. The final will be played on Wednesday.