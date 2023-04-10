Overview:
Amus College School (champions), Alwa S.S and TEPA will represent Teso Zone in the boy's national final. Olila High School (champions) will represent the girls at the nationals.
Teso Zone 2023 USSSA football championships:
Finals:
- Boys: Amus College School 4-1 Alwa S.S
- Girls: Olila High School 2-0 Bishop Maraka
Amus College School and Olila High School won the boys and girls football titles respectively in the 2023 Teso Zone Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) championships on Easter Monday, April 10.
Amus College School from Bukedea overcame Alwa S.S of Kaberamaido 4-1 with Allan Ayirwoth scoring a haul (four goals) during the finale.
Nimrod Kintu, Amus College School head coach attributed the success to good preparations and players’ diligence.
“We planned well prior to this tournament. We had great preparations with training drills and friendly matches. The players also gave their best and followed the instructions to the dot. I salute the school management and our fans” Kintu stated.
Ayirwoth was rewarded as the tournament top scorer, having amassed a total of 12 goals.
Tepa College from Ngora took third place to complete the three schools that will represent Teso zone in the 2023 USSSA national boys’ finals that will be hosted by Fort Portal.
In girls’ football, Olila High School from Soroti smiled 2-0 past Kumi’s Bishop Maraka S.S to defend their title.
Brendah Atwani and Immaculate Ailigat scored Olila High School’s two goals.
Olila High School’s Immaculate Ailigat was the ladies’ top scorer..
USSSA secretary general Christopher Mugisha was chief guest during the official closing ceremony.
Semi-final Results:
Boys:
- Amus College School 1-0 TEPA
- Alwa S.S 0 (4) – 0 (3) Bukedea Comprehensive School
Girls:
- Amus College 0-1 Olila High School
- Bishop Maraka College 0 (4) – 0 (3) Ngora High School
Quarterfinal Results:
Girls:
- Olila High School 3-0 St Elizabeth Girls
- Malera SS (0)2-(0)3 Ngora High school
- Amus College School 3-0 Nyero Rock
- St Thomas Girls 1-2 Bishop Maraka College
Boys:
- Teso College Aloet 0-2 Amus College school
- Bukedea Comprehensive School 1-0 Midland High
- Alwa SS 2-0 Alwa Seed School
- Ngora High School 0-1 TEPA