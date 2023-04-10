Overview: Amus College School (champions), Alwa S.S and TEPA will represent Teso Zone in the boy's national final. Olila High School (champions) will represent the girls at the nationals.

Teso Zone 2023 USSSA football championships:

Finals:

Boys: Amus College School 4-1 Alwa S.S

Girls: Olila High School 2-0 Bishop Maraka

Amus College School and Olila High School won the boys and girls football titles respectively in the 2023 Teso Zone Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) championships on Easter Monday, April 10.

Amus College School from Bukedea overcame Alwa S.S of Kaberamaido 4-1 with Allan Ayirwoth scoring a haul (four goals) during the finale.

Nimrod Kintu, Amus College School head coach attributed the success to good preparations and players’ diligence.

“We planned well prior to this tournament. We had great preparations with training drills and friendly matches. The players also gave their best and followed the instructions to the dot. I salute the school management and our fans” Kintu stated.

Boys’ top scorer Allan Ayirwoth gets his certificate

Ayirwoth was rewarded as the tournament top scorer, having amassed a total of 12 goals.

Tepa College from Ngora took third place to complete the three schools that will represent Teso zone in the 2023 USSSA national boys’ finals that will be hosted by Fort Portal.

In girls’ football, Olila High School from Soroti smiled 2-0 past Kumi’s Bishop Maraka S.S to defend their title.

Brendah Atwani and Immaculate Ailigat scored Olila High School’s two goals.

TEPA S.S team that finished third

Olila High School players celebrate with their trophy

Olila High School’s Immaculate Ailigat was the ladies’ top scorer..

USSSA secretary general Christopher Mugisha was chief guest during the official closing ceremony.

USSSA officials after watching the climax of the 2023 Teso zone football championship in Kumi. Christopher Mugisha is on the extreme left

Semi-final Results:

Boys:

Amus College School 1-0 TEPA

TEPA Alwa S.S 0 (4) – 0 (3) Bukedea Comprehensive School

Girls:

Amus College 0-1 Olila High School

Olila High School Bishop Maraka College 0 (4) – 0 (3) Ngora High School

Quarterfinal Results:

Girls:

Olila High School 3-0 St Elizabeth Girls

St Elizabeth Girls Malera SS (0)2-(0)3 Ngora High school

Ngora High school Amus College School 3-0 Nyero Rock

Nyero Rock St Thomas Girls 1-2 Bishop Maraka College

Boys:

Teso College Aloet 0-2 Amus College school

Amus College school Bukedea Comprehensive School 1-0 Midland High

Midland High Alwa SS 2-0 Alwa Seed School

Alwa Seed School Ngora High School 0-1 TEPA