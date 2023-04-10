Busoga United FC brightened their hopes of surviving relegation by overcoming Onduparaka FC on Monday at Kakindu Stadium.

The relegation six pointer saw Busoga claim maximum points thanks to Peter Onzima’s early strike.

The right back scored the lone goal of the game in the third minute after a mistake by Onduparaka defender Rashid Okocha.

A long ball from captain Ibrahim Kayiwa was mistimed by Okocha and Onzima calmy controlled it, made a dashing run to the box before releasing a thunderbolt beyond goalkeeper Anthony Okello.

The goal eventually turned out to be the decisive moment of the closely contested game.

With seven games to the end of the season, today’s win is a huge boost in Busoga’s pursuit to survive the relegation monster.

In 13th place, the Jinja based side is now six points above the red zone where Blacks Power and Onduparaka languish on 16 and 13 points respectively.

The next matchday will see Busoga United visit Express at Wankulukuku while Onduparaka will be at home to struggling Soltilo Bright Stars FC.