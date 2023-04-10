Uganda will host the CECAFA Zonal Qualifiers for the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League.

The development was confirmed by CECAFA on Monday, April 10th 2023 via their website.

“The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) have confirmed they will host the CECAFA U-15 Boys Championship and the CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers for the CECAFA Zone.” Reads a statement.

Whereas FUFA had confirmed hosting the U15 Boys Championship, they had not made any official statement in regard to hosting the other tournament.

Now, with confirmation from CECAFA, the Zonal Qualifiers are expected to take place between June -August.

Kampala Queens who recently won the FUFA Women Super League will represent Uganda joining Lady Doves and She Corporate who have participated in the previous two editions.

Vihiga Queens from Kenya won the first edition in 2021 while Simba Queens of Tanzania won last year.

It should be noted that the regional Champions win the sole ticket to play at CAF Women’s Champions League final tournament.

In a related development, Kenya will host the first tournament on the 2023 CECAFA calendar.

Auka Gecheo, the CECAFA Executive Director confirmed Kenya will host the CECAFA U-18 Women’s Championship to take place from June 3-17th, 2023.

Hosts for the Pan African Schools Championship CECAFA, CECAFA Kagame Cup and the CECAFA U-23 Championship will be announced later.