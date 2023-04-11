Overview: The Katogo Invitational golf series are played between two friendly-foe groups; Katogo and Kabalaza at Entebbe club.

Competition: Katogo Invitational Golf Series

Katogo Invitational Golf Series Date : Saturday, 29 th April 2023

: Saturday, 29 April 2023 Venue : Entebbe Club

: Entebbe Club Mode of play: Call your shots

East and Central Africa’s oldest golfing facility, Entebbe Club has received a timely boost towards the smooth running of the vibrant internal competition dubbed as the “Katogo Invitational series”.

I&M Bank Uganda has officially partnered with Entebbe club for this ever-interesting quarterly tournament played between two friendly-foe groups; Katogo and Kabalaza.

Golfers share a light moment after a round of golf at Entebbe club

Earlier editions from the last seven or so years have not had a significant sponsor until I&M Bank Uganda has officially come on board.

The bank will carter for all the trophies, plaques and prizes during the championships as well as meet the budget for the thrilling 19th hole experience.

This news was revealed during a media briefing at the Corporate Banking section of the bank found at Kingdom Kampala premises on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

On the same day, signatures between Entebbe club and the bank were appended.

L-R: Jacob Byamukama, Annet Nakiyaga and Sam Ntulume happily show off the binding documents signed between the two parties

Sam Ntulume, the managing director of I&M Bank Uganda represented the financial institution that took over Orient Bank and Engineer Jacob Byamukama, the chairman Entebbe club attended.

We are glad to work with Entebbe Club. Golf has a lot of people to interact with for business. As a bank, we need to play a part in the golf development in this country. We want to ensure that the Katogo Invitational Tournament runs smoothly. Sam Ntulume, the managing director of I&M Bank Uganda

Sam Ntulume, MD I&M Bank Uganda

Engineer Byamukama, newly elected chairperson of Entebbe club acknowledged that the partnership with I&M Bank will help ignite life into the Katogo Invitational series.

Entebbe Club is glad to associate with I&M Bank Uganda. This is one partnership that we have always yearned for. We shall have well organized series going forward. Eng. Jacob Byamukama, Chairman Entebbe Club

Entebbe Club’s 18th green

The 19th hole party at Entebbe club is always electrifying.

Entebbe club is famed for the tranquil organization of tournaments with a treasured 19th hole experience where the Entebbe choir has always taken the lead to entertain golfers and guests.

The mode of play for the upcoming series on Saturday, 29th April 2023 is call your shots.

For starters, Entebbe club now only accommodates a vast par-72 golf course, but also, has other facilities for Cricket, Tennis, Basketball and a host of indoor sports disciplines as Pool, Snooker and Darts.