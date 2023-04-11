Day 1 Results

Entuuha won by 18 runs against Enyawawa

Kanyonza won by 6 wickets against Oruyongoyongo

Oruyongoyongo won by 3 wickets against Entuuha

Enyawawa won by 2 runs against Kanyonza

Kanyonza won by 6 wickets against Entuuha

Day 2 Results

Oruyongoyongo won by 10 runs against Enyawawa

Enyawawa won by 22 runs against Entuuha

Kanyonza won by 7 wickets Enyawawa

FINAL: Oruyongoyongo won by 27 runs against Kanyonza

Oruyongoyongo were crowned winners of the BatBall Open Western Edition after defeating Kayonza in the final by 27 runs.

The two-day event took place at the Serenity Oval in Kamengo with four teams battling it out to be crowned champions of the final BatBall event.

There was very little to separate the teams after action on Day 1 with Kayonza marginally on top of the table after picking up the two wins but having played a game more than everyone.

Oruyongoyongo booked their place in the final after defeating Enyawawa early in the morning and from the play offs Kayonza earned the right to face them in the final.

Oruyongoyongo not the favourites from Day One saw how found their mojo on the final day setting the highest total of the tournament in the final as they edged a tired-looking Kayonza by 27 runs.

The western edition featured U-19 boys from Masaka SSS, Kilembe SSS, Kasese SSS and Ntare School with the 16 players selected to be part of the BatBall X Challenge.

The BatBall Open has had 5 editions with the tournaments starting in Soroti, then going to Jinja, Gulu, Entebbe and then finally Kamengo. Each event had a social impact cause it was addressing with Domestic Violence social impact case for Gulu and Soroti, Teenage Pregnancies’ was the issue in Jinja, HIV and AIDs for the Central Region and Personal Hygiene the social cause for the Western Edition.

Individual Winners

MVP – Lugasa Abdulakim (Enyawawa)

Best Bestman – Ignitious Tumusiime (Entuha)

Best bowler – Rayan Tendo (Kayonza)

Best Wicketkeeper – Blair Nyesigamukama (Kayonza)

Best Fielder – Ronald Bwambale (Enyawawa)