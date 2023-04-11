Overview: According to famous football intermediary Samson Nasro, the football industry needs several investors, support and collaboration with a number of stakeholders. We are ready to work with several investors to grow this sector.

Ethiopian based football intermediary Samson Nasro, 28, is one of the promising servants in the industry. He is nick-named as the African Minora after the great Italian football players’ agent Mino Raiola (now deceased). Nasro who runs the SirNes Soccer Agency now manages a number of footballers in Africa and has widened his market through several African countries. He shares his experience with Kawowo Sports and below are the extracts of the interview.

Kawowo Sports: Who are you and what is the name of your agency?

Nasro: I am Samson Nasro, popularly known as the African Mino Raiola. I am 28 years old. I was born and currently stay in Addis Ababa city. My agency is SirNes Soccer Agency.

Samson Nasro with Kwaku Duah Agawuli (right)

Kawowo Sports: When did you start the agency work?

Nasro: I commenced this work in 2018 and still going stronger.

Kawowo Sports: Where are you stationed?

Nasro: I am stationed in Addis Ababa city, Ethiopia.

Kawowo Sports: Who are some of your clients and what is the success story thus far?

Nasro: My clients are professional footballers from around the globe.

Currently, they are about 65 players from most CECAFA region countries as Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Sudan, South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South Africa and most West African countries as Mali, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Nigeria and others. Among the players include Charles Lukwago (goalkeeper), Charles Rebannu, Mujib Kassim, Philipe Ovono, Richmond Adongo, Stephen Nyarko, Duah Agawuli Kwaku and many others.

Samson Nasro (left) with Hairs Joof

Kawowo Sports: What are the opportunities from running the agency?

Nasro: There have been many opportunities. We have helped young Africans players turn their dreams come into a reality. It is a pleasure to help them grow and develop their career.

Kawowo Sports: Point out any challenges, if any

Nasro: Not so many challenges. The biggest hinderance is all about mentality. Many players think they cannot make it to the top. So, we have to make them believe to trust the process.

Kawowo Sports: How best can the football industry be marketed and improved further going forward?

Nasro: The football industry needs several investors, support and collaboration with a number of stakeholders. We are ready to work with several investors to grow this sector.

With Firezer Kassa (center)