The StarTimes Uganda Premier League Secretariat has announced the date for the earlier postponed fixture between Arua Hill and Vipers.

The game was supposed to be played earlier this year but was postponed to allow Vipers prepare for their away Caf Champions League game against Tanzania’s Simba.

“The UPL Secretariat has adjusted the current fixture to cater for the earlier postponed match of Arua Hill SC Vs Vipers SC….,” read a statement in parts.

➢ Match # 166 Arua Hill SC Vs Gaddafi FC that was meant to be played on Monday 24th April 2023 has been moved to Saturday 22nd April 2023. Venue Barifa Stadium- Arua, 4:00pm.

➢ Match # 126 Arua Hill SC Vs Vipers SC will be played on Tuesday 25th April 2023 at Barifa Stadium, 4:00pm.

“By copy of this communication, concerned parties are informed. We regret any inconvenience caused.”