Police FC became the first team to book a slot into the semifinals of this year’s Stanbic Uganda Cup after dumping out holders BUL FC on Wednesday in Kavumba.

The Cops had to come from a goal to stun BUL FC whose poor run continues since the departure of coach Alex Isabirye who is now at Vipers SC.

Antony Mayanja had given the visitors a halftime lead but a spirited comeback saw Police FC score two second-half goals from Ronald Ssempala and Pascal Ngobi (own goal).

Mayanja opened the scores with a fantastic strike in the second minute to give BUL FC a deserved lead. A long ball from Douglas Muganga was chested down by Mayanja and volleyed home with a ferocious strike beyond goalkeeper Davis Mutebi.

In the 21st minute, Richard Wandyaka nearly doubled the lead but his headed effort went just wide as the visitors kept surging forward.

Two minutes later, Mutebi came to Police’s rescue with a timely save to deny Martin Aprem’s cross from reaching Mayanja who was waiting at the far post.

The first realistic effort at goal for the hosts fell to Sssempala in the 29th minute but he headed beyond the goal area.

The second half however saw a turnaround of events with the Cops returning recharged and dominating proceedings.

With constant attacks, the efforts eventually paid off dividends with Pascal Ngobi scoring in his own net in the 58th minute.

Ngobi was at fault for giving away a free kick and it is where the goal resulted. Goalkeeper Mutebi sent a long ball into the area and Jackson Ssemugabi headed but his effort ricocheted off the crossbar only for Ngobi to put the ball into his own net in an attempt to save.

Six minutes later Ssempala headed home the winning goal thanks to a well-delivered cross by substitute Dennis Kalanzi.

With BUL FC seemingly at sixes and sevens, the Cops nearly got the third goal but Kalanzi fired just wide.

The other quarterfinal fixtures will see Vipers SC hosting Calvary, Adjumani Town Council taking on Express FC while Soltilo Bright Stars FC will face KCCA FC.