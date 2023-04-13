Overview:
2023 Basamulekkere Bulumbu Youth Football Tourney:
- Champions: Buyiga Youth Football team
- 1st Runners up: Bulumbu Youth team
- 2nd Runners up: Kibooko Youth team
The 2023 Basamulekkere Bulumbu Youth football tournament came to a successful climax.
Buyiga Youth Football team emerged victorious in the seven-team championship after winning 2-1 over Bulumbu in the final at Bulumbu playground in Kasanje.
The victors were rewarded with a trophy, gold medals, a bull, full set of jerseys, a ball and certificate.
Bulumbu Youth got silver medals, a full set of jerseys, goat, a ball and a certificate.
Kibooko Youth as the third placed side was rewarded with Shs. 100,000/=, full set of jerseys, a ball and a certificate.
The fourth placed team was Nabanze Youth and got Shs 50,000/, full set of jerseys, a ball and a certificate.
The rest of the teams got certificates and a ball each.
Individual awards:
The tournament top scorer was Ronald Ssemakokiro with six goals.
Pius Wagubbi was the most outstanding defender, Dan Nyanzi emerged as the best goalkeeper, George Katongole was youngest player, Joseph Byamukama (smartest player) and Emma Katongole as the best coach.
The tournament was organized by Ronald Kalema Basamulekkere, the mayor of Katabi Town Council who urged the different teams to remain committed and focused towards the game as a way of producing talented footballers.
“It is very good that we have had a successful tournament. I urge you to remain focused and committed so as you develop your talent” Mayor Kalema urged.
Kalema also lauded the different mobilizers for the teams which took part.