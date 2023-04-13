Overview: Bulumbu Youth got silver medals, a full set of jerseys, goat, a ball and a certificate.

2023 Basamulekkere Bulumbu Youth Football Tourney:

Champions: Buyiga Youth Football team

1st Runners up: Bulumbu Youth team

2nd Runners up: Kibooko Youth team

The 2023 Basamulekkere Bulumbu Youth football tournament came to a successful climax.

Buyiga Youth Football team emerged victorious in the seven-team championship after winning 2-1 over Bulumbu in the final at Bulumbu playground in Kasanje.

The victors were rewarded with a trophy, gold medals, a bull, full set of jerseys, a ball and certificate.

Mayor Ronald Kalema hands over the trophy to Buyiga Youth team

The cow rewarded to Buyiga youth team

Bulumbu Youth got silver medals, a full set of jerseys, goat, a ball and a certificate.

Kibooko Youth as the third placed side was rewarded with Shs. 100,000/=, full set of jerseys, a ball and a certificate.

Action between Bulumbu Youth and Buyiga Youth

Bulumbu youth and Buyiga youth teams in action

The fourth placed team was Nabanze Youth and got Shs 50,000/, full set of jerseys, a ball and a certificate.

The rest of the teams got certificates and a ball each.

Mayor Kalema inspects the Bulumbu youth team

Katabi Deputy mayor Betty Nanyombi rewards Bulumbu Youth

Individual awards:

The tournament top scorer was Ronald Ssemakokiro with six goals.

Pius Wagubbi was the most outstanding defender, Dan Nyanzi emerged as the best goalkeeper, George Katongole was youngest player, Joseph Byamukama (smartest player) and Emma Katongole as the best coach.

A Buyiga youth player is rewarded a medal

The tournament was organized by Ronald Kalema Basamulekkere, the mayor of Katabi Town Council who urged the different teams to remain committed and focused towards the game as a way of producing talented footballers.

“It is very good that we have had a successful tournament. I urge you to remain focused and committed so as you develop your talent” Mayor Kalema urged.

Kalema also lauded the different mobilizers for the teams which took part.

John Mary, a personal assistant to Mayor Kalema organizes the rewards

The high table with guests seated. The trophy, medals, balls, sets of jerseys that were rewarded on the table