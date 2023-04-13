The final bend of the 2022/23 FUFA Big League season will have a photo finish if the current turn of events continue as they are.

Almost every matchday, there are twists and turns at the top with the battle for promotion getting tougher.

And with five games to the end of the season, more surprises are expected.

Matchday 25 played on Thursday was not any different with thrilling action witnessed at the various grounds.

The top of the table clash between Kitara FC and Mbarara City FC ended in a two-all draw. Kitara had to come from two goals down at home to salvage a point off the Ankole Lions.

Jude Ssemugabi had fired Mbarara City in the lead with a brace but the hosts scored twice in the stoppage time.

John Wesley Kisakye got the first goal in the 85th minute and went ahead to convert a penalty in the seventh minute of added time.

The results leaves Kitara top of the table on 48 points while Mbarara City drop to third place on 45 points.

NEC FC secured a 2-1 win over bottom placed Northern Gateway FC in Lira to move up to second place on 47 points.

Julius Kazibwe and Farouk Ssekayi scored a goal each for NEC while Allan Atara got the consolation for the home side.

The Luweero derby between Luweero United and Ndejje University ended in a 2-0 win for the latter thanks to goals from Brian Obedi and Samuel Nsubuga.

Elsewhere, Kyetume edged Jinja North United at Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe while Kaaro Karungi and Kataka played out a one-all draw.

Action continues on Friday with Booma hosting Lugazi FC in Masindi.