It is rather surprising that Lady Doves and She Corporate are mentioned in the same sentence with relegation but that is the reality.

The Champions of the previous two seasons find themselves in unfamiliar territory and must change the tide in the remaining few games.

As the two face off this Saturday in Masindi, either side will be seeking to pull away from the drop zone with maximum points.

Lady Doves who won the League in the 2021/22 season are bottom of the table on 14 points with just four games to the end of the season.

She Corporate who are the reigning Champions could be fifth on the log but are just three above Lady Doves.

And the relegation mix by calculations has all the teams but Kampala Queens. For instance second placed Kawempe Muslim are just seven points adrift the red line.

In the other games lined up this Saturday, UCU Lady Cardinals host Uganda Martyrs while red hot Kawempe Muslim face rejuvenated Asubo Gafford Ladies.

On Sunday, Rines will play Makerere University in a relegation six pointer and Olila face Champions in waiting Kampala Queens.