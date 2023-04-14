Vipers SC became the second team to reach the semifinals of this year’s Stanbic Uganda Cup.

The Venoms proved too strong for FUFA Big League side Calvary, winning 4-1 on Friday at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Yunus Junior Sentamu and Nigerian forward Abubaker Lawal scored a brace each in Vipers convincing win.

Ashiraf Mandela in action against Calvary FC (Credit: John Batanudde).

The visitors pulled one back towards the end of the first half through Junior Andama.

Sentamu fired Vipers into an early lead, scoring direct from a free kick in the ninth minute. This set the tone for the rest of the game that saw the home side dominate proceedings.

Seven minutes later, Lawal doubled the advantage for the Venoms, finishing off a team goal.

With Calvary clearly looking disjointed, Vipers added the third goal in the 19th minute with Sentamu getting his second on the day.

Karim Ndugwa thought he had added the fourth towards the end of the first half but his effort was ruled for offside before Andama pulled one back for the visitors.

Lawal scored his second goal mid way through the second stanza to put the game beyond reach.

Yunus Sentamu and teammates celebrate one of the goals against Calvary FC (Credit: John Batanudde).

Vipers SC join Police FC in the semifinals with the other two slots yet to be decided.

In the other quarterfinal fixtures, Adjumani Town Council host Express on Saturday while Soltilo Bright Stars will face KCCA FC the following day.