The Entebbe Airport Taxi football team has received a timely boost of equipment from Holiday Express Hotel.

The equipment valued at Shs 5,000,000 entails two sets of jerseys, sockings, balls and boots.

This gear was officially handed over to the team on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Entebbe airport playground.

Isaiah Kojwong, the director of Holiday Express Hotel, flanked by the sales and marketing manager Joy Mirembe and a chef, Badru Abiine handed over the equipment to the excited players.

Kojwong explained that the donation is a generous giving back act which is part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) cause.

We have had a long positive working relationship with the Entebbe Airport Taxi Drivers’ association. This dates as far back as 2003. Giving back the sports equipment is part of the company CSR drive. We are humbled for the cordinal working relationship. Entebbe being the main gateway to Uganda remains an important place and the taxi drivers are a crucial crop of people. Isaiah Kojwong, the director of Holiday Express Hotel

Entebbe Airport Taxi Association chairperson Vicent Ssekitto expressed gratitude by the donation, appreciating the hotel for the great gesture.

We are humbled for the offer given to us by Holiday Express Hotel. Over time, we have worked together with them and shall remain great partners. Vicent Ssekitto, Entebbe Airport Taxi Association chairperson

There was a friendly match between younger generation of Entebbe Airport taxi drivers and the experienced ones.

The younger lads won 2-1 with Blasio Odongo and Mulangira Richard Ssuna scoring for them.

Veteran coach Lawrence Kavuma scored a late second half penalty for the consolation.

We had a good match amongst ourselves and it progressed well. It was thrilling to witness the older ones challenge the young crop on a day Holiday Express Hotel donated kits to the team. We are humbled for the offer. Hamza Ssebandeke, captain Entebbe Airport Taxi football team captain

We thank Holiday Express Hotel for not forgetting us. We are humbled for this offer of jerseys, balls, boots and sockings. This cements the relationship that we have with the hotel management. Stanley Kizito, manager Entebbe Airport Taxi football team

As a norm, there was dining and wining after the game courtesy of Holiday Express Hotel with celebrations.

The Entebbe Airport Taxi football team is among the companies that take part in the Entebbe Airport stakeholders sports tournament.

Football also brings the drivers together as they keep fit through regular exercising.

