Shakirah Nyinagahirwa was the heroine for Kawempe Muslim on Saturday as they came from behind to overcome Asubo Gafford Ladies.

In the game played at the Valley Ground, the midfielder cum winger bagged a second-half brace to continue with her brilliant performance this season.

The visitors had taken the lead through diminutive forward Kamiyati Naigaga midway through the first half.

The fast was well stationed to fire home at the near post with her ferocious low drive going past goalkeeper Saidat Namwanje who was making her debut.

Kawempe returned recharged after recess and indeed they went ahead to claim maximum points.

Nyinagahirwa levelled matters two minutes after the hour mark with a thunderous strike. She turned onto her right before firing home just outside the box.

With three minutes on the clock, on-form Nyinagahirwa got the winner for the hosts with a neat finish.

She was at the end of a defence-splitting pass from Rhoda Nanziri, lobbed the ball past the onrushing goalkeeper before slotting into an empty net.

The two goals today took her tally to eleven this season and she leads the scoring charts, three ahead of Kampala Queens’ Resty Nanziri.

The result means Kawempe Muslim cement their stay in second place on 26 points while Asubo Gafford Ladies remain in the relegation mix, occupying seventh place on 16 points and just a point above the drop zone.