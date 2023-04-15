Stanbic Uganda Cup joint recorders Express FC are out of this year’s edition. The Red Eagles were surprisingly dumped out on Saturday by Adjumani Town Council.

The quarterfinal fixture played at the Paridi Stadium saw Adjumani defeat Express 2-0 to progress to the last four, their best performance in the Cup.

Michael Ajiga and Sadik Collensis scored a goal in either half to help Adjumani Town Council secure a win and consequently advance to the next stage.

The FUFA Big League side could be struggling to fend off relegation and sit second from the bottom on 22 points but this cannot stop a fairytale run they are having in the knockout competition.

They have eliminated Simba FC, Elite FC and Bunyaruguru United FC at the round of 64, round of 32 and 16 in that order before dumping out Express FC.

Adjumani joins Vipers SC and Police FC as the teams that have confirmed their slots in the semifinals.

The final slot will be confirmed on Sunday when Soltilo Bright Stars take on KCCA FC.