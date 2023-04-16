KCCA FC manager Morley Byekwaso Ochama has resigned from his job. The coach confirmed quitting the role after the team’s elimination from the Stanbic Uganda Cup by Soltilo Bright Stars on Sunday.

A second half goal by Noordin Bunjo meant KCCA FC got dumped out the Cup at the quarterfinal stage.

Immediately after the game, Byekwaso revealed to the media that he has taken a decision to leave his role at the club.

“We expected to win, we got some chances but couldn’t score and unfortunately we lose the game.”

“I blame all players that take our penalties and it was not Kankonde to take it. I saw him arguing for the ball yet there are other players ahead of him in the pecking order.”

” I have taken the decision as a coach because I’m seeing a lot of player power in the team. I’m not going to carry on facing such situations. When we train, we give players roles and when they don’t take the responsibility and respect roles it brings disorganisation. “

“I can not go on, there are a lot of good things for the club, they are still in contention for the League and that has been my time. I wish my team the best of success in the future.” Byekwaso stated.

The Uganda Cup exit was the icing on the cake of a terrible run the team has had in recent games. Three successive draws in the league (Maroons, UPDF and Blacks Power) saw KCCA FC lose ground in the title race.

Byekwaso has been under immense pressure ever since he took over from Mike Mutebi two years ago first on interim basis before signing a three-year deal in June 2021.

For many KCCA FC faithfuls, even when the results were coming, the display on pitch was not pleasing.

At the time of his departure, KCCA sit second with 36 points, four behind leaders SC Villa who have played two games more.