Sunday April 16, 2023

Kavumba Recreation Ground 3pm

KCCA make a short trip to Kavumba Recreation Ground to face Soltilo Bright Stars with either side targeting a post in the semi-finals of the 2022/23 Stanbic Uganda Cup.

Fufa Big League sides Police and Adjumani TC as well as reigning league champions Vipers have already secured their slots leaving only one to battle for.

Both teams come into the game in indecent form with no victory in the last seven games combined.

KCCA coach Morley Byekwaso understands the importance of the game and knows what to expect despite facing a side that last scored a goal over a month ago, ironically in this competition.

“We have trained so well and we know our opponent so well, we need to get back to winning ways as we have not won in our last three games,” he told the club media.

“They knocked us out of the Uganda Cup last year and we know the kind of threat they possess but we have made corrections since then. A win will motivate us and we know we need to get back to our winning ways.”

Former KCCA players Hassan Matovu, Yasin Mugume, Nelson Ssenkatuka and Samuel Ssenyonjo will turn guns against former bosses who could welcome Mustafa Kizza back from injury.

The left back is a direct replacement for ill Brian Majwega.

The last time the Kasasiro visited Kavumba was late last year and lost 1-0 to Asaph Mwebaze’s men in the league.