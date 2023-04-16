Overview: Royal Giant High School, Mpigi Mixed and Mityana S.S will represent Mpigi zone to the 2023 USSSA national finals that shall be hosted in Fort Portal city.

2023 Mpigi Zone USSSA Football Championships:

Final: Royal Giant High School 2-0 Mpigi Mixed

Royal Giant High School Mpigi Mixed Third place play-off: Mityana S.S 1-0 Ssingo S.S

Royal Giant High School from Mityana are champions once again of the Mpigi Zone Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) football category.

Christened as “The Giants”, Royal Giant High School smiled 2-0 past Mpigi Mixed S.S during the final played in Kassanda district on Friday, 15th April 2023.

Ernest Ankunda and skipper Issa Bugembe were on target for Royal Giant High School.

Having lost the district title to Ssingo S.S, Royal Giant High School upped their game at the regional championships.

After maneuvering through the group stages to the quarter finals, Royal Giant High School ejected rivals Ssingo S.S 2-0 at the semi-final stage.

“We were hungry for success. We perfected the preparations to the dot and the players worked so hard, followed the instructions given to them” Frank Mulindwa, Royal Giant High School head coach revealed to Kawowo Sports Media.

In the third place play-off, Mityana S.S (Namukoozi) humbled Ssingo S.S 1-0 to book their first ever berth to the nationals.

That said, Royal Giant High School, Mpigi Mixed and Mityana S.S will represent Mpigi zone to the 2023 USSSA national finals that shall be hosted in Fort Portal city.