For the second successive year, Soltilo Bright Stars have knocked out KCCA FC out of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

Last season, KCCA got ejected at the round of 16 while this year, the Kasasiro Boys’ journey ends at the quarterfinal stage.

On Sunday, Bright Stars edged KCCA FC 1-0 at Kavumba Recreation Ground to secure the last slot into the semifinals.

Noordin Bunju came off the bench to score the solitary goal of the game in the 65th minute.

KCCA had a chance to level matters when Rogers Mato was fouled in the box.

However, Congolese forward Tshisungu Kankonde’s effort from 12 yards was saved by goalkeeper Hassan Matovu.

Bright Stars now join Vipers SC, Adjumani Town Council and Police FC as the two teams in the semifinals.