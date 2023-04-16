Uganda Martyrs Ladies FC registered victory over UCU Lady Cardinals on Saturday as the two teams faced off in Mukono.

The school side claimed a 2-0 win to complete a double over their opponents. It should be noted that Uganda Martyrs had won the reverse fixture 4-1 in Lubaga.

Auki Kigongo scored her first goal in Uganda Martyrs colours while Sumaya Nalumu added the other goal.

The win meant Uganda Martyrs maintained their grip in third place on 25 points while UCU Lady Cardinals remained fourth on 20 points.

In Masindi, the battle of former Champions ended in a barren stalemate at Katusabe Stadium.

Still in sight of relegation, either side needed to avoid defeat to keep their hopes of survival.

The point earned took Lady Doves off the bottom temporarily on goal difference as they wait for the results from the Rines SS vs Makerere University clash on Sunday.

Lady Doves, Makerere University and Rines are all level on 15 points.

In the other game played on Saturday, Kawempe Muslim came from a goal down to defeat Asubo Gafford Ladies 2-1.

Kamiyati Naigaga had given Gafford the lead in the first half but a second half brace from Shakirah Nyinagahirwa saw the hosts rally back.

Kawempe Muslim remained second on the table on 26 points while Asubo Gafford Ladies are seventh on 16 points.