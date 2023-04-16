Event: Victoria Series, April 16th-23rd

Venue: Lugogo Cricket Oval

Victoria Pearls start their international season at home with their own tournament the Victoria Series that will feature four other teams.

The second edition of the event will feature Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and the United Arab Emirates. Zimbabwe who were the winners of the first edition miss out due to other commitments else where.

Victoria Pearls despite being the home side are not favorites in the tournament wit hthe UAE and Tanzania ranked ahead of them in the global T20 World rankings. If anything the Victoria Pearls defeated the new look Tanzania in December in the quadrangular tournament in Nairobi but the coast nation have assembled a whole new side for the torunament.

Uganda has met the UAE before and lost to them in a warm up match at the Global T20 World Cup Qualifiers in 2018 but a lot has changed in both sides since then. UAE visit Uganda with the Esha Oza the Associate Female Cricketer of the year 2022 and she will be the key player the side as they try and make sure they live up to their ranking.

Uganda has named an unchanged team from the side that won the quadrangular tournament in Nairobi with all 12 contracted players in the final 14 for the tournament. Janet Mbabazi who was recently named as the USPA 2022 Female Cricketer of the Year will be carrying the hopes of Uganda but unlike last year when was alone this time she has the experience of Immaculate Nakisuyi, Stephanie Nampiina and Consy Aweko to rely on.

Proscovia Alako was the MVP during the Women’s Elite League and her swashbuckling style at the top of order should give Uganda good starts.

Uganda has a very strong bowling unit. Irene Alumo and Evelyn Anyipo should take the new ball duties while the grit with be provided by the slow bowling options of Consy Aweko and Sarah Akiteng. Incase the usual options are not working Janet Mbabazi and Rita Musamali are medium pace bowling options while Immaculate Nakisuyi can also dart down a few overs.

Victoria Pearls will need to be at their absolute best if they are going to win their own tournament as they will contend with a rising Rwandan ladies side that comes to Kampala with the ICC Women Player for the month of March Henritte Ishimwe, Kenya and Tanzania have always been boggy sides considering that the games are derbies while the UAE are hot favourites.

It will be a strong test for the Ugandans but they need to play against the best if they are going to qualify for the World Cup later in the year.

This tournament is one of the many lined up by Uganda Cricket Association to help the Victoria Pearls to prepare for the World Cup Qualifiers in September this year.

Full Uganda Team: Consy Aweko (Captain), Janet Mbabazi, Evelyn Anyipo, Irene Alumo, Patricia Malemikia, Immaculate Nakisuyi, Stephanie Nampiina, Gloria Obukor, Kevin Awino, Phiona Egaru Khulume, Sarah Akiteng, Rita Musamali.