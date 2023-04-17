Overview: This was Akena's second hole-in-one shot coming a month after a similar shot during a practice round at his home course in Lugazi.

A hole-in-one shot is one of those much craved for moments in the sport of golf world-over.

Literally, such a shot is the golfer’s right moment to shine brightly, ignites the mood and justifies a couple of components; skill, composure, precision, accuracy and sheer lady luck.

When Uganda’s golf junior team captain Reagan Joseph Akena hit a hole-in-one on the par-3-hole no.4, the entire field applauded.

This was during the opening round of the 2023 All Africa Junior Golf Championship at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Using an iron and a Titleist ball, the shot caught Akena himself by surprise.

“I was surprised. For sure, I did not expect it even though my shot was targeted at the pin.” He exclaimed during an interview after an 8-over-80 round in the club house.

Reagan Joseph Akena wheels off his kit bag after teeing off on the 10th hole during the first round of the 2023 All Africa Junior Golf Championship at Serena Kigo | Credit: David Isabirye

Reagan Joseph Akena donned in the national team suit during the official opening ceremony on Sunday | Credit: Timothy Okiror

Akena believes that the hole-in-one will power him to perform well at the championship.

“The hole-in-one will definitely have an impact on my game. I feel energized ahead of the coming three rounds” the Mehta golf club youngster added.

This was Akena’s second hole-in-one shot coming a month after a similar shot during a practice round at his home course in Lugazi.

Meanwhile, rains forced a delay of about two hours on the opening round where South Africa was outstanding.

Workers rakes off the water moments after the rains on day one of the 2023 All Africa Juniors Golf Championships at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa | Credit: Timothy Okiror

Uganda’s best scorer was Ibrahim Ssemakula with 2-over 74 as Juma Abiti was 6-over 78.

Team skipper Akena had 80 and Abdul Kakeeto with 84 followed suit.

The girls scores had Winnie Musuyi register 83, Frista Birabwa (86) and Vivian Achen Wanok (88).

The best three scores for the boys are considered while the best two are taken for girls.

Day two of this championship will take place on Tuesday, 18th April 2023 as the youngsters make 36 holes.

Before round two tees off, some golfers who did not complete the remaining holes from the opening round will play first.

Two Zimbabwe female golfers Mariam Masiya and Primrose Chikwaya pose before tee-off on day one | Credit: David Isabirye

South Africa are the defending champions.

The best three teams per gender will represent Africa at the Toyota World Golf Juniors Cup in Japan come June 2023.

11-year-old Sabrina Juma Likui (Tanzania) with her coach Iddy Madina | Credit: David Isabirye