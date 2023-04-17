Overview: Maroons were stunned in the first round clash losing 3-1 at Luzira with Blacks Power scoring through Dickens Okwir, Michael Siwu and Simon Otto

Blacks Power could register their ever premier league double over any club if they overcome Maroons at Akii Bua stadium, Lira on Tuesday.

The Lira based side stunned the Prisoners in the reverse fixture winning 3-1 at Luzira and a repeat of the same is what Hussein Mbalangu targets.

They face a tough outing against an on form Maroons who are unbeaten since the resumption of the second round.

Blacks Power beaten 2-0 in their last outing by champions Vipers while Maroons held the same opponents to a 2-2 draw with a late goal that salvaged them a point.

Depending on results elsewhere, Maroons could move up to 5th with maximum points while Blacks Power, currently second from bottom with 16 points will remain in the same position regardless of the outcome.

Tuesday 18th April 2023.

· Gaddafi FC Vs Wakiso Giants FC, Kakindu Stadium-Jinja (2:00pm) Live on FUFA TV

· Express FC Vs Busoga United FC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· Blacks Power FC Vs Maroons FC, Akibua Memorial Stadium-Lira (4:00pm)

Wednesday 19th April 2023.

· URA FC Vs KCCA FC, Mehta Sports Stadium-Lugazi (2:00pm) Live on FUFA TV.

· SC Villa Vs Arua Hill SC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· Onduparaka FC Vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC, Green Light Stadium-Arua (4:00pm)

· UPDF FC Vs Vipers SC, Bombo Military Barracks Ground (4:00pm)