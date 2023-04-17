Fans of Sevens rugby around the world should set their reminder for mid-week action when the 2023 World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series kicks off in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

The first round of two will be played over three days from Thursday, April 20 to Saturday, April 22 at the Markotter Stadium.

Uganda was drawn in Pool C alongside Korea Republic, Jamaica, and Brazil. Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens 2022 silver medallists Zimbabwe are in Pool A.

World Rugby Challenger Series Pools – Round 1/2

Pool A: Germany, Tonga, Zimbabwe, Belgium.

Germany, Tonga, Zimbabwe, Belgium. Pool B: Chile, Hong Kong China, Papua New Guinea, Italy.

Chile, Hong Kong China, Papua New Guinea, Italy. Pool C: Uganda, Korea Republic, Jamaica, Brazil.

On Day One, Uganda will face Brazil at 11.28 a.m. EAT and Jamaica at 2.32 p.m. EAT. Pool action will be concluded on Day Two against the Korea Republic at 10.38 a.m. EAT.

Day Three has been reserved for the knockout phase, beginning with placement games before the Cup Semifinals.

Uganda’s squad have camped at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sports for the past two weeks in preparation for this tournament. The final squad will be named on Monday afternoon.