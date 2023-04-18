Overview: Using an 8-Iron from 170 metres, Jack Buchanan’s ball bounced in front of the pin and back spinned to the hole for the historic feat.

South African junior Jack Buchanan was the outstanding golfer on day two of the 2023 All Africa Junior Golf Championship at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa (Uganda) on Tuesday, April 18.

The 18-year-old Milnerton golf club member in Cape Town returned 3-under 69 during round two action.

The performance has a glossy coating with an eye-catching hole-in-one shot on the par 3 hole 11.

“It was such a great feeling. It came as surprise definitely” the handicap five golfer revealed to Kawowo Sports at the club house.

Using an 8-Iron from 170 metres, Buchanan’s ball bounced in front of the pin and back spinned to the hole for the historic feat.

“My two playing mates; Ronan Vallet (Mauritius) and Todd Parker (Namibia) shouted as the ball rolled to the hole before we hugged” he narrated.

Buchanan thus recorded his career second hole-in-one feat after a similar shot in Durban during a tournament last year.

Jack Buchanan places a ball before putting on day one | Credit: Kawowo Sports

On day one, Buchanan scored 1-over 73 before the improvement during the subsequent round.

Meanwhile, South Africa maintained their lead at the championship in both the boys and girls’ clusters.

Keagan Crosbie (70), Buchanan (69), Jaden Deltel (74) and Amilkar Bhana (70) were South Africa’s scores after round two.

Hosts Uganda slipped in the boys’ ranking from second to third after 36 holes of action.

Juma Abiti, played 6-over 78, just like on day one.

Juma Abiti was outstanding Ugandan male player on day two | Credit: David Isabirye

Ibrahim Ssemakula declined from 74 during round one to 86 on day two.

The team captain Reagan Joseph Akena played 82 on day two, having played 80 on the opening round.

Abdul Kakeeto scored 80 during round two, an improvement from 84 on Monday.

Vivian Wanok Achen after holing out on hole 7 during round two

Girls:

South Africa still carries the mantle in the female gender ahead of Kenya, Zimbabwe and Uganda.

Uganda’s Frista Birabwa improved by four strokes from 86 to 82. Winnie Musuya faded to 92 from 83 whilst Vivan Wanok Achen dropped by a stroke to 89 from 88.

Round three will be held on Wednesday, 19th April 2023.