Victoria Series | Day One Fixtures

UAE vs. Kenya – 9:30am

Uganda vs. Rwanda – 1:50pm

Uganda’s Victoria Pearls will start the Victoria Series tournament with a potential banana skin game against Rwanda.

The Victoria Pearls will be aiming at winning their own tournament but will face four tough group matches if they to secure a place in the final on Sunday afternoon.

The five-nation tournament starts on Tuesday morning at the Lugogo Cricket Oval with a clash between favourites the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kenya.

Kenya, ranked 23rd in the World Cup, have lost a lot of experience over the years but their captain Sharon Juma knows a thing or two about playing in crunch games.

The UAE will be missing their trio from the fair break tournament including the ICC women associate cricketer of the year 2022 Esha Oza but they should be able to take care of Kenya if they are to live up to their ranking.

Rwanda might be the lowest ranked team in the tournament but they come to Kampala ready to flex muscle with the big names. Diane Marie Bimenyimana is an intelligent leader and she will be tasked with making sure she outsmarts the Ugandans at home.

Kevin Awino Credit: Don Mugabi Immaculate Nakisuyi Credit: Don Mugabi Kavin Awino Credit: Don Mugabi

Consy Aweko and her troops will be looking at making a good start and a win ensures that you have your own fate in your hands in a round robin tournament.

Janet Mbabazi will be the go to player for Uganda but they have match winners in Immaculate Nakisuyi, Stephanie Nampiina and Proscovia Alako.

The games will be played at the Lugogo Cricket Oval with entrance absolutely free.