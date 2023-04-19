Alex Isabirye wants his Vipers lads to build on the two previous wins when they visit army side UPDF at Bombo on Wednesday.

Following a long streak without an outright win, the Venoms have picked two successive wins beating Blacks Power 2-0 and Calvary 4-1 in the league and Uganda Cup respectively.

“We’ve got another opportunity to go away and try and build on our recent performances and try to get an away win,” said Isabirye, “If we do, we’ll creep closer to where we want to be.”

💪 Putting in that prep for UPDF FC



📍 Kisubi Technical Grounds #VenomsUpdates | #OneTeamOneDream pic.twitter.com/I8ajVCykvT — 𝐕𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 (@VipersSC) April 18, 2023

“It’s going to be a tough game, but we’re in a good place, we want to go there and be really tough to beat,”

Yunus Sentamu who netted a hat trick in the reverse fixture will be expected to lead the search for goals along with Karim Ndugwa and Nigerian Abubaker Lawal.

UPDF are in good form at the moment with a decent run that consists of three wins and one draw in the last four games.

Brian Ssenyondo’s men held giants KCCA at Lugogo in the last outing and will be optimistic of stunning the champions.

Wednesday 19th April 2023.

· URA FC Vs KCCA FC, Mehta Sports Stadium-Lugazi (2:00pm) Live on FUFA TV.

· SC Villa Vs Arua Hill SC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· Onduparaka FC Vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC, Green Light Stadium-Arua (4:00pm)

· UPDF FC Vs Vipers SC, Bombo Military Barracks Ground (4:00pm)