On many occasions, when teams part ways with their coaches, there is always renewed commitment from the players and teams in such scenarios often win those immediate games. It is usually called the new-manager bounce.

For KCCA FC, this wasn’t the case as their poor run extended with a defeat to URA FC on Tuesday at Mehta Stadium in Lugazi.

The winless run extended to five games in all competitions, including the loss to Soltilo Bright Stars in the Stanbic Uganda Cup last weekend.

In the league, the Kasasiro Boys had registered three consecutive draws (against Maroons, UPDF FC and Blacks Power).

Against URA, interim coach Badru Kaddu made changes in the lineup with players like Peter Magambo and Emmanuel Wasswa getting back.

The Tax Collectors however proved too strong, scoring two goals in the second half to secure maximum points.

Defender Eric Ssenjobe who is a former KCCA FC player and second half substitute Alfred Leku scored a goal each to guide URA FC to victory.

Ssenjobe broke the deadlock in the 71st minute, finishing off a well worked move when he was set up by Joseph Ssemujju.

In added time, Leku made a solo run before drilling home to put the icing on the cake.

The result leaves KCCA FC in second place on 38 points while URA FC move up to third place 33 points.