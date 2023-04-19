Overview: Both Abdul Kakeeto and Miriam Masiya received crowns and specially crafted plaques.

2023 All Africa Juniors Golf Championships:

Longest Drive contest winners:

Boys: Abdul Kakeeto (Uganda)

Abdul Kakeeto (Uganda) Girls: Miriam Masiya (Zimbabwe)

The longest drive contests during the on-going All Africa Junior Golf Championship at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa was held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

This was moments after the third round of the championship where South Africa maintains the lead for both gender with 54 holes completed.

Uganda’s Abdul Kakeeto and Miriam Masiya from Zimbabwe were the best in the longest drive contest for the boys and girls categories respectively.

Abdul Kakeeto kisses his trophy in celebration

Kakeeto hit the ball furthest among the boys on the par 4 hole 16.

The Toro club member from Afriyea Golf Academy used a Titlest club with a callaway white ball on the first take.

His second take which was far ahead of the first swung on the right and settled in the rough zone of the course, so it was not considered.

“I am happy for winning the longest drive contest. It boosts my confidence as we go for the fourth and last round on Thursday. I dedicate it to my official sponsor, Owen Paul” Kakeeto who is 17-years of age remarked.

Abdul Kakeeto swings off | Credit: Timothy Okiror

Abdul Kakeeto with his crown and trophy | Credit: David Isabirye

Masiya, a 13-year-old golfer from Masvingo Golf Club in Masvingo city (Fort Victoria), South East of Zimbabwe.

She dedicated the plaque to the father-cum-personal coach Richard Masiya.

“I am more than happy for winning the longest drive contest at the 2023 All Africa Junior Golf Championship in Uganda. This is a push factor to my career. I dedicate my prize to my father, who is also my father” Masiya noted.

Masiya’s longest drive shot came off the Bloom driver that perfectly hit the Titlest 8-Red ball.

The two junior golfers received crowns and specially crafted plaques.

Meanwhile, the fourth and final round will swing off on Thursday, 20th April 2023. This will be followed by the official flag lowering ceremony and prize giving presentations.

The best teams will represent Africa at the 2023 Toyota Golf World Cup in Tokyo, Japan.