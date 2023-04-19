Match Day 2: Victoria Series 2023

Game 1: UAE W v Tanzania W

UAE 138/5

Tanzania 140/3

Tanzania won by 7 wickets

Game 2: Kenya W v Rwanda W

Rwanda 88/6

Kenya 41/9

Rwanda won by 47 runs

Tomorrow: 20/04/2023

Morning: Kenya W v Tanzania W

Afternoon: UAE W v Uganda W

Day 2 of the Victoria Series belonged to the underdogs as the teams not flattered by the numbers picked up wins against sides that were favourites.

UAE had the trio of Esha Oza, Kavisha Egodage and Theertha Satish available for selection after arriving only early morning from the Fair Break tournament which meant they were at full strength.

Tanzania vs UAE | 2023 Victoria Series

UAE won the toss and elected to bat 1st and even if they started well they largely played the same throughout the whole game.

Kavisha Egodage (44 not out) anchored the innings well and she found an able partner in Captain Chaya Mughal (30) as the UAE posted the highest total of the tournament 138/5 in their 20 overs.

The chase Fatuma Kibasu (36) and player of the match Saum Mtae (40) combined for an opening stand of 72 and hit the ball to all corners of the boundary as they put the UAE bowling to the sword.

Not even the wicket of Kibasu slowed things down as the rest of the batting was able to take care of the deficit as Tanzania completed a dominant 7-wicket win against UAE.

An important win for Tanzania who are ranked a place below UAE and that win will come with some healthy ranking points.

In the afternoon Rwanda had their 1st game against Kenya in a women’s T20I with another dominant performance that saw the Rwandans win by 47 runs.

In a short game of 14 overs only due to rain Rwanda won the toss and decided to bat scoring 88/6.

Kenya vs Rwanda | 2023 Victoria Series

Henriette Therese Ishimwe put in a fine all-rounder performance scoring 26 not out and also picking up 2/4.

Kenya was guilty of failing to deal with the quality bowling of Rwanda as they struggled to pick boundaries especially against the slow bowlers and without the runs of Daisy Wairumu who injured herself in a fielding effort Kenya ended up on the wrong side of history in the afternoon.

The action will continue tomorrow with a big clash in the afternoon as the hosts take on a wounded side.