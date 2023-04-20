Kitara FC maintained their stay at the top of the table in the FUFA Big League with a hard fought win over Kyetume FC on Thursday.

The game played at Nakisunga Ssaza Ground saw Kitara claim maximum points but the winner coming in the fifth minute of added time.

George Ssenkaba fired the visitors into the lead at the 17th minute mark but Kyetume was able to level matter moments later through Emmanuel Kalyowa.

However, with the game destined for the end, Edison Agondeze got the winner at the death of the clock.

The game ended prematurely and on an unfortunate note with the home fans turning rowdy.

Victory means Kitara remain top on 51 points while Kyetume stay put in ninth place on 33 points.

The confirmation of the result however awaits a decision from the Competitions Disciplinarian Panel basing on the incidents cited above.

Second placed NEC also won 2-0 at home against Booma FC to keep within breathing space of leaders Kitara.

Richard Ajuna and Tonny Kiberu scored a goal each to help NEC move to 50 points.

Mbarara City who are also in the race for promotion earned a late win at home against Luweero United thanks to Karim Ramathan’s 82nd minute goal.

The Ankole Lions stay third on the table with 48 points.

In the other games played Ndejje University won 1-0 against Soroti City while Kataka and Northern Gateway played out a one-all draw.