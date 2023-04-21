Overview: The theme of the Buikwe run is “keeping the hope alive; breaking the stigma on disabilities”. Each of the kit is sold at Ug.ss 20,000.

The 2023 Buikwe run will take place on Sunday, 30th April starting at 7:30 PM.

This run is organized by Space Uganda with the target of raising proceeds for the establishment and equipping a SPACE Uganda physiotherapy and rehabilitation centre for children with disabilities in Buikwe district.

This run will cover a distance of 5KM, starting at Njeru Municipal council.

The theme of the Buikwe run is “keeping the hope alive; breaking the stigma on disabilities”.

Each of the kit is sold Ug.shs 20,000.

Partners:

Some of the partners for the Buikwe run are Fortebet, the Ministy of Gender, Labour and social development, Modern Group, Yotv, NBS Kodh’eyo 89.4 FM, Lake View Residences, Crown Beverages Limited (under the pepsi brand) and VNPL, among others.