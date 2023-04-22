Black Pirates remained on track in their hunt for the second league title as they edged defending champions Heathens on Saturday.

The Sea Robbers scrapped to an 08-06 win at Kyadondo Rugby Club in a game dominated by handling errors due to the rains that preceded the game.

Morning rains meant the game would be played predominantly by forwards as the conditions did not favour an expansive game but with the first visit to enemy territory came Pirates’ first points on the board courtesy of skipper Ivan Magomu’s boot.

The majority of the first half was pick and carry from the forwards of either side but a rear clean run from veteran winger Lawrence Sebuliba got the Heathens a penalty that makeshift centre Michael Amolo converted to tie the game.

While Magomu fluffed Pirates’ chance to regain the lead in front of the posts, Amolo made no mistake at the other end with the last kick of the half as Heathens led 06-03 at the break.

The wet ball continued to trouble both teams to play with hands in the second half but the visitors started to get their kicks right with Magomu, more often than not, finding the right height and distance while Conrad Wanyama’s box kicks started to benefit his side.

Black Pirates winger Arnold Atukunda (with the ball) eludes tackles from Innocent Gwokto (L) and Claude Otema of Heathens | Credit: John Batanudde

Arnold Atukunda nearly put Pirates in the lead but he lost the ball forward after a tackle at the five-meter line as did Umar Duff.

Heathens’ scrumhalf Paul Epilo knocked the ball forward just near the five-meter line and. from the resultant scrum, Pirates who dominated that area of the game scored. Heathens were penalised for illegal scrummaging, Wanyama scratched before Heathens retreated but was tackled a meter away and Sydney Gongodyo who was making his 50th appearance for the club picked and dotted down for the only try of the game.

Sydney Gongodyo and Moses Zziwa | Credit: John Batanudde

Pirates made sure to pin Heathens for the majority of the half and held their fort on the last play with Heathens putting together a number of phases before losing the ball forward for referee Sauda Adiru to call time on the game.

The win takes Pirates to second place in the table, a point behind KOBs while Heathens slide to third place with three matches to play.