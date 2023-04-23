Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy – Quarterfinal

Result: Kenya 44-20 Uganda

Kenya prevailed over Uganda in the fourth quarterfinal of the Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy 2023. The Chipu outscored their East African rivals by eight tries to three, characterised by a Wycliff Ogutu hat trick in the first half.

It looked like it would be a tightly-contested affair as the two teams each went over the try line within ten minutes from kickoff. Scrumhalf Patrick Wainaina opened the scores for Kenya in the third minute and vice-captain David Awan crashed over for Uganda moments later.

But Kenya thereafter scored twenty-four unanswered points in twenty-five minutes before Robert Sentongo struck a penalty for Uganda. Scrumhalf Stuart Michael scored Uganda’s second try in the last play of the first half as Kenya led by 29-13 at the break.

The onslaught continued in the second half with Wainaina getting his brace before Hashim Kabogoza responded with a try on the other end. Kenya then punched their ticket into the semifinals with two tries from Mike Oduor and Victor Odhiambo.

The 44-20 result, however, does not tell the full story of the match. Both teams’ kickers had a rather disappointing show off the tee. Kenya only converted two of their eight tries while Uganda converted only one.

Additionally, Uganda’s defence left a lot more to be desired as they missed many tackles. Kenya were not at their best efficiency either as a couple of try-scoring opportunities went begging through faults of their own.

Full Quarterfinal Results:

Zimbabwe 55-00 Cote d’Ivoire

Namibia 20-12 Zambia

Tunisia 52-16 Madagascar

Kenya 44-20 Uganda

As it was in last year’s edition, Uganda’s campaign was cut short by Kenya. They will face Zambia in the Classification semifinal while Kenya will take on Namibia in the Cup semifinal.

All matches will be played on Wednesday, April 26 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Classification Semifinals:

9 a.m.: Cote d’Ivoire vs Madagascar

11.30 a.m.: Zambia vs Uganda

Cup Semifinals:

2 p.m.: Zimbabwe vs Tunisia

4.30 p.m.: Namibia vs Kenya